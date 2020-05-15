New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital and its adjoining areas on Friday. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: His Cook Positive, Supreme Court Judge Goes in Self-Quarantine With Family

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi today at 11:28 am", said National Center for Seismology (NCS)