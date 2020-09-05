Mumbai: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck 98 km north of Mumbai on Saturday. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones Latest News: 74 New Areas Contained in City | Check List Here

"An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at 6:36 am today", said National Center for Seismology.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

Further, details are awaited.