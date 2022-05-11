Dehradun: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale rattled Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. As per the NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometers at 20 kilometres northeast of Pithoragarh. No casualties have been reported so far.Also Read - 5.9-magnitude Offshore Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” NCS said in a tweet. Also Read - Earthquake Of 5.3-Magnitude Strikes Arunachal Pradesh

Further details are awaited. Also Read - Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar | Check Details Here