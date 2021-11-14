New Delhi: Several social media users have reported that they heard a loud ‘explosion-like’ sound in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and also experienced earthquake tremors. Many Twitter users said they felt ‘tremors’ around 7.15 am on Sunday that lasted for a few seconds. While no official sources have confirmed whether a quake occurred or not in the city, Android Earthquake Alerts System said, “There are reports of shaking in the Visakhapatnam area.”Also Read - Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Volcanodiscovery.com said it received “unverified early reports of ground shaking” caused by possible “seismic activity” near Vizag.

“We are receiving unverified early reports of ground shaking possibly caused by seismic activity in or near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India on 14 Nov 2021 (GMT) at approximately 01:43. There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake,” the website reported.

Meanwhile, Twitter users said they heard a “strange loud sound” while some said they experienced an earthquake that last for ‘4 to 5 seconds’. Here are some of the tweets:

Okay. What was that?! Something felt like earthquake after a strange loud sound. #Visakhapatnam #Vizag #earthquake — Prashant Xaxa (@prashant_xaxa) November 14, 2021

@NCS_Earthquake Please confirm seismic activity in Visakhapatnam. We experienced mild tremors at 7:10AM today — Sree Swathi (@Swathivol) November 14, 2021