Jaipur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Jaipur in Rajasthan on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 8 am today (February 18), the NCS said in its latest notification.Also Read - 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan,” the National Center for Seismology posted on its official Twitter handle.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/1dNw4HD6pd @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/vnESAKZ0SK — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 18, 2022

There have been no reports of damage or casualties.