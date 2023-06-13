Home

News

India

Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt Also In Mandi, Bilaspur

Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt Also In Mandi, Bilaspur

Delhi and several parts of North India experienced tremors on Tuesday as a result of an earthquake that struck the region. According to reports, earthquake tremors were also felt in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi Earthquake

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. Delhi and several parts of North India experienced the strong tremor. The quake was felt post 1:30 pm and for almost 20 seconds. According to reports, earthquake tremors were also felt in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

“Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale originated in J&K’s Doda, tremors felt in Delhi and parts of north India,” said National Center for Seismology.

You may like to read

Basheer, a local from Srinagar speaks about the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon; says, “The tremors were quite strong. We too rushed out…”

A local from Srinagar told news agency ANI, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.