Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Jammu And Punjab; Twitter Flooded With Memes, Reactions

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital as 5-9-magnitude earthquake striked Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude shook Delhi-NCR, Punjab and surrounding areas on Thursday. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology.

The internet, however, is replete with interesting memes and you cannot afford to miss them. Take a look at some of them here: