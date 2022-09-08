Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The low intensity quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, at 7.52 am, officials said. However, no casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Associate Professor Commits Suicide In Department of Psychology At University Of Jammu

The epicentre was at a latitude of 33.14 degrees north and longitude of 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km. “An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” NCSsaid in a tweet. Also Read - China's Quake-Hit Sichuan Province Bans Entry Of Unauthorised People, Orders Daily Covd Tests For Survivors

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 08-09-2022, 07:52:56 IST, Lat: 33.14 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Ehs7xM6Y7D @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/W8NE36mN49 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2022



Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region. Also Read - China Faces Powerful Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.8, Death Toll Rises To 46, Over 50 Injured | Watch Video