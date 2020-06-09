New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at 8:16 am. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported from any part of the valley so far. Also Read - Meet Shakeel Ahmad, The Cloud Reader of Varanasi Who Claims He Can Predict Earthquakes

As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres North-Northeast of Srinagar at a depth of 10km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar: Disaster Management Department, Jammu and Kashmir Government

Earlier on Monday, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit the national capital.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and it occurred at 1 pm at a depth of 18 kilometre, the NCS said.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.