Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. "Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 magnitude occurred today at 13.05pm (IST) and it was felt in J&K. Epicenter: Latitude 36.42N, 71.23E. Location: Tajikistan – Afghanistan", tweeted USGS.

The earthquake was felt at around 1:05 PM, said reports. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.