Powerful Earthquake Expected To Strike Himalayan Region Anytime Soon, Say Experts

Earthquake News Updates Today: Significantly, six earthquakes have jolted India alone in March this year.

Is the country waiting for any deadly and major earthquake in the days to come?

Earthquake Latest News Today: A massive earth struck North India, including the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday evening, after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Afghanistan region. Because of the massive intensity of the earthquake, strong tremors were felt in India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Apart from the Delhi-NCR, several northern states, including Uttarakhand, Punjab and Kashmir, also witnessed a panic-like situation with people rushing out of their homes.

Significantly, six earthquakes, measuring above 4 on the Ritcher scale, have jolted India alone in March this year. Is the country waiting for any deadly and major earthquake in the days to come?

Speaking to Uttarakhand AajTak, Dr Ajay Paul, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said a powerful earthquake is expected to strike the Himalayan region anytime soon.

He said the earthquake on Tuesday was very deep and it jolted several regions due to its reflection. He further noted that the Himalayan region falls under Seismic Zone V (very severe intensity zone), making it tough to mark any specific area.

Saying that awareness and civil engineering will play significant roles in saving lives in case of earthquakes, he said, however, it is not possible to predict an earthquake as it takes place when the tectonic plates release energy.

Due to the strong tremors, at least 12 people were killed and several others were injured in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Panicked by the tremors, the local residents in Delhi-NCR rushed out of their homes and came out on the streets at 10.17 PM on Tuesday. Earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on that day.

