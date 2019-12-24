New Delhi: A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Tuesday evening, news agency PTI quoted an IMD official as saying.

The earthquake was felt at around 8:07 PM, added the official.

“The earthquake of 3.2 magnitude was felt in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The epicentre was located at latitude 26.6 N and longitude 88.8 E with a depth of 32 kilometres,” the official said.

An official of the state Disaster Management department said that so far there was no report of any casualty.

