Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Jolts Meghalaya’s Tura
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt near Tura in Meghalaya in the early hours of Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Shillong: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Meghalaya’s Tura in the early hours of Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth’s surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.
