Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Jolts Meghalaya’s Tura

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt near Tura in Meghalaya in the early hours of Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Published: November 24, 2022 7:42 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Tonga Earthquake, New Zealand, Tonga Earthquake, Earthquake, USGS, latest marathi news, marathi news updates, news in marathi, latest marathi updates , Tonga news updates, Tonga latest updates

Shillong: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Meghalaya’s Tura in the early hours of Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth’s surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Also Read:

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 24-11-2022, 03:46:25 IST, Lat: 25.60 and Long: 90.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 37km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.

More details awaited

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 24, 2022 7:42 AM IST