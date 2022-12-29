Earthquake of 3.5 Magnitude Rocks Parts of Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27pm on Thursday.

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted parts of Guwahati on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, informed the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 3.5 occurred northeast of Guwahati at 12:27 PM (local time). “An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” said National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 29-12-2022, 12:27:50 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km NE of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/06fDlybRwK pic.twitter.com/s6FvY66Tlj — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 29, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi in the early hours around 2.19 am. The Latitude was 30.87 and Longitude was 78.19 and the Depth was recorded to be 5 km.