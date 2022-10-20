Surat: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth’s surface was felt around 10.26 am in 61 kilometres Southeast of Surat. The depth of the earthquake was 7 km below the ground: National Center for SeismologyAlso Read - Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Hits Nepal’s Kathmandu, Tremors Felt in Parts of Patna

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on October 14, while Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the same day.