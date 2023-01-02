Top Recommended Stories
Earthquake Of 3.5-Magnitude Strikes Meghalaya’s Nongpoh
New Delhi: An earthquake of 3.5-magnitude on Richter scale hit Nongpoh area in Meghalaya, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
