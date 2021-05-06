Sonitpur (Assam): Another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Sonitpur at around 10:30 AM today, the National Center for Seismology stated today. There were no reports of damage or casualty. Also Read - Assam Govt Issues Revised COVID-19 Curfew Guidelines: Check What's Allowed and What's Not

Over the past few days, Assam has reported a number of seismic activities. A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.4 with at least two aftershocks had rocked the region on April 28, following which images and videos of widespread destruction, cracked walls and roads surfaced on social media platforms. Subsequently, tremors have been felt in the Sonitpur region almost every day.

Assam has been hit by earthquakes on almost a daily basis for the past few days. The area is seismically very active and falls in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.