Shimla: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 has hit Shimla at 7:47 PM on Thursday. This was informed by the National Center for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 and Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. However, no death or any kind of damage has been reported so far.Also Read - Govt Warns Covid Violators, Says Don't Talk About Third Wave Like Weather Update, Understand The Seriousness

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 & Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/O4l0SBIfUc pic.twitter.com/NHduSBv0qR — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 15, 2021

Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Kullu to Suspend All Adventure Sports Till September 15; Issues Yellow Alert

On Wednesday, earthquake had struck Tura of Meghalaya and Champhai of Mizoram. Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Assam’s Goalpara. Also Read - 'Huge Crowds in Hill Stations Without Wearing Masks a Matter of Concern,' Says PM Modi