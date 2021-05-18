Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Assam at 5:33 PM on Tuesday. As per updates from the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was at 34 km WNW of Tezpur and it was at a depth of 19 Km. Also Read - Inter-district Movement to be Banned For 15 Days in THIS State

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-05-2021, 17:33:00 IST, Lat: 26.72 & Long: 92.45, Depth: 19 Km, Location: 34km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted. No damage or casualty has been reported from any part of Assam so far.