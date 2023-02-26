Home

News

India

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Gujarat’s Rajkot

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Gujarat’s Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday afternoon, as informed by the National Center for Seismology.

Gandhinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Gujarat’s Rajkot on Sunday afternoon, as informed by the National Center for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 occurred on Feb 26 2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat: National Center for Seismology, the NCS said in a tweet.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at 3:21 PM with its epicentre some 270 kilometres north northwest (NNW) of Rajkot.

You may like to read

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 occurred on Feb 26 2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/GUNgkJFVG7 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

NO CASUALTIES REPORTED SO FAR

Till now, no casualties have been reported so far.

TWO MINOR TREMORS WERE RECORDED LAST WEEK

Last week, two minor tremors of 3.4 and 3.1 magnitudes were recorded in Gujarat’s Amreli district, taking the number of such earthquakes in the area to three in the past two days, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.