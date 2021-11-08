Portblair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.”Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island,” NCS tweeted.Also Read - BREAKING | Earthquake of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Jhajjar in Haryana: NCS

