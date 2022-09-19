New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.3-magnitude hit Kargil in Ladakh on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake, which occured at around 9.30 am, was 10 km below the ground.Also Read - Cricket Fans React to India's NEW T20 World Cup Jersey After BCCI Unveils it - VIRAL TWEETS

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," National Center for Seismology said.