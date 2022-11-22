Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts North of Kargil, Ladakh
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 191km North of Kargil, Ladakh on Tuesday at 10:05 am, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-11-2022, 10:05:52 IST, Lat: 36.27 & Long: 76.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 191km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Py0tH1jlhn@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/Bm1xhWG1lC
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 22, 2022
More details awaited
