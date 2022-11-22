Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts North of Kargil, Ladakh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 191km North of Kargil, Ladakh on Tuesday at 10:05 am, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

Leh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 191km North of Kargil, Ladakh on Tuesday at 10:05 am, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

More details awaited

