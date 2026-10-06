Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Assam’s Nagaon, no casualties reported

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Assam’s Nagaon district early Tuesday at a depth of 33 km. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

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Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Assam’s Nagaon, no casualties reported | Image: NCS X

Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the seismic activity was recorded at around 4:23 AM IST at a depth of 33 km. The epicenter of the quake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East. So far, no casualties or damage to property have been reported.

EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/10/2026 04:23:47 IST, Lat: 26.428 N, Long: 93.060 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam.

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It is to be noted that the region falls in a high seismic zone which makes it prone to seismic activities.

Meanwhile, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit Manipur’s Tamenglong at around 04:27 am on Tuesday. According to NCS, the latest quake lay at a depth of 12 km.

“EQ of M: 2.9, On: 06/10/2026 04:27:25 IST, Lat: 25.070 N, Long: 93.568 E, Depth: 12 Km, Location: Tamenglong, Manipur,” NCS tweeted.

Neighbouring Afghanistan was also struck by two back to back earthquakes on early Tuesday. According to NCS, the first quake with a magnitude of 4 struck the country at around 5.25 IST with a depth of 103 km. The second earthquake was recorded at around 6.02 am with a latitude of 36.201 N, and longitude of 71.124 E.

On October 5, a small quake with magnitude 2.5 struck Himachal Pradesh’s Una on Sunday night, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors of the quake were felt at around 23:48, with a depth of 9 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 2.5, On: 04/10/2026 23:48:35 IST, Lat: 31.618 N, Long: 76.301 E, Depth: 9 Km, Location: Una, Himachal Pradesh,” the NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)