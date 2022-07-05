Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale striked Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Island today morning at 5.57 am, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on 5 July. The quake occurred at around 5.57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, said the National Center for Seismology.Also Read - BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday. The quake occurred at around 3:02 pm, 256km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, as per the National Center for Seismology. Also Read - Earthquake Of 5.0-Magnitude Jolts Myanmar's Ywangan