Earthquake Of 5.2 Hits Meghalaya, Tremors Felt In Assam, Parts Of Northeast

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the north-eastern state of Meghalaya on Monday evening at around 6:15 p.m. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Assam as well as other parts of the north

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the north-eastern state of Meghalaya on Monday evening at around 6:15 p.m. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Assam as well as other parts of the northeast. The epicentre of the earthquake is in said to be Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills at a depth of 10 km.

Details awaited.

