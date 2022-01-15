Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale on Friday night has hit Jammu and Kashmir. Giving details the officials said that there were no report of any loss of life or damage to property. As per updates, the epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan.Also Read - Srinagar Airport Restricts Entry Time For Passengers To Avoid Overcrowding Amid Covid Cases
As per a report by news agency PTI, the quake was reported at 9.43 PM and it was felt in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Omicron: Weekend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Suchetgarh Border Suspended Amid Covid Situation
Also Read - IMD Issues Fresh Avalanche Alert As Most Places In Kashmir Witness Heavy Snowfall
The reports also suggested that the quake has hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km.