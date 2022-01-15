Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale on Friday night has hit Jammu and Kashmir. Giving details the officials said that there were no report of any loss of life or damage to property. As per updates, the epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan.Also Read - Srinagar Airport Restricts Entry Time For Passengers To Avoid Overcrowding Amid Covid Cases

As per a report by news agency PTI, the quake was reported at 9.43 PM and it was felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake tremors felt in Kashmir Magnitude: 5.3

Epicenter: 71.60°E, 36.52°N

Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region

Time: 9:43:04.0 p.m.

Depth: 101 km Via: Kashmir Weather Initial Data Source: GFZ pic.twitter.com/X67RGsL3Od — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 14, 2022

#BREAKING: Strong tremors felt midnight in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern Indian states including Jammu & Kashmir minutes ago. More details awaited. #Earthquake — Vishoka M🇮🇳 (@Vishokha) January 14, 2022

The reports also suggested that the quake has hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km.