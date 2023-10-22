Home

Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR, UP, Bihar

An earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude struck Nepal early in the morning today; its tremors were also felt in Delhi NCR, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude in Nepal (Unsplash)

New Delhi: Nepal has been frequently experiencing earthquakes and one more earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude has struck the country at around 7:24 AM on Sunday, October 22 according to reports by National Center for Seismology. The earthquake was strong enough that tremors were felt across Delhi NCR, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This is not the first time recently, that Nepal and Indian states have been experiencing an earthquake; multiple earthquakes have struck Nepal within the last one month.

Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

As mentioned earlier, an earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Nepal in the morning today and the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Delhi NCR, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center of Seismology, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 ISR, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Nepal.” There were no reports of any casualties in the quake till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Nepal: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/J5lyp8RLuh — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

Earthquakes In Nepal In Early October

On October 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media ‘X’. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.,” the National Center for Seismology said in a social media post.

Before that, an earthquake of 6.2 Magnitude was felt in Nepal on October 3, 2023 at around 2:51 PM, said the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was also felt in several parts of India including UP, Bihar, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Haryana. A lot of people in North India rushed out of their homes and offices. In a social media post, the National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal..”

