Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING: Earthquake of 5.7 Magnitude Hits Ladakh

BREAKING: Earthquake of 5.7 Magnitude Hits Ladakh Near Leh

Updated: December 18, 2023 4:17 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Earthquake In Afghanistan
Earthquake In Afghanistan

BREAKING: Earthquake of 5.7 Magnitude Hits Ladakh Near Leh

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.