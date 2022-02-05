New Delhi: Tremors were felt in parts of Kashmir, Noida, among other places, as an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region,” tweeted NCS.Also Read - Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh: NCS
Also Read - Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga
In Kashmir, the tremors were so strong that the crown (Minaret) of Sheikh Ul Alam r.a (Nooruddin Wali’s) Charar-i-Sharief tomb got tilted due to the earthquake, tweeted a local media outlet. Also Read - Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Mizoram, Tremors Felt Across Northeastern States
Jolts were also felt in Pakistan as some residents tweeted ground shook in Islamabad and other parts of northern Pakistan including several cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
More details are awaited.