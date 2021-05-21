Changlang: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Changlang districts in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. It was announced by India’s National Center for Seismology. As per latest updates, the epicentre of the earthquake was 402 km southeast (SE) of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh in India. The National Center for Seismology also added that earthquake struck at 7:18 PM IST at a depth of 100 km from the surface. However, no damage or death have been reported so far. This is a developing story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - China Builds Key Highway Through Brahmaputra Canyon In Tibet Close To Arunachal Border