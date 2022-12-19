Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Strikes Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, confirmed the National Center for Seismology.

Updated: December 19, 2022 7:53 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi early Monday, confirmed the National Center for Seismology. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earlier, on November 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Uttarkhand’s Tehri. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,” the NCS had tweeted.

Published Date: December 19, 2022 7:32 AM IST

Updated Date: December 19, 2022 7:53 AM IST