Shillong: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shillong in Meghalaya on Monday evening, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 6:52 PM, according to the NCS.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km with a latitude of 25.56 north and a longitude of 91.91 east.

No damage to life and property has been reported so far.

