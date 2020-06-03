New Delhi: In another development, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck 19km South-East of Noida at 10:42 PM on Wednesday. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi From Noida, Ghaziabad or Gurugram? Check Out New Set of Rules Here

As per updates from the National Center for Seismology (NCS), tremors felt across the NCR. Notably, this is the second earthquake in less than a week time in Delhi-NCR. Also Read - 12-Year-Old Noida Girl Books Flight For Three Migrant Workers, Jharkhand CM Appreciates Her

Prior to this, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had struck Delhi-NCR on May 29 and its bordering regions, including Gurgaon and Noida. However, the epicentre of the quake was near Rohtak in Haryana. No casualty or damage to properties was reported from the quake that day.

Over the past two months, the national capital has unusually been rocked by frequent earthquakes. This is happening at a time when the coronavirus cases in the capital are also rising at rapid rate.