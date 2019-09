New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam, on Sunday morning. The tremors were felt at around 7:05 AM, news agency ANI reported.

IMD (India Meteorological Department) Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam, today at 7:03 am. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

No loss of life has yet been reported. More details awaited.