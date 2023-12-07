Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Assam’s Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India,” the NCS wrote on X.

