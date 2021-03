New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh region on Saturday. The tremors were felt at 5:11 am, said National Center for Seismology. However, there is no reports of any damage to property as of now. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election Election 2021: Minimum Qualifications For Holding Office Of Pradhan

This is a developing story. More details awaited.