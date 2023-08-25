Home

News

India

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Telangana’s Warangal

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Telangana’s Warangal

The quake took place at around at around 4:43 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Telangana’s Warangal. | Photo: NCS Twitter

Warangal: An earthquake measuring 3.6 in magnitude on the Richter scale struck Telangana’s Warangal on Friday morning, as informed by the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at around 4:43 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and had a depth of 30 kilometers.

Trending Now

NCS took to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/zWYrykFgwj@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/LQ9dsnoOCP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2023

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Further details are awaited.

On August 23, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Xizang region of Tibet at approximately 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST), occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“NCS stated on X, ‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang,'” reported the NCS.

What to Do During an Earthquake:

1. Stay calm and reassure others during the earthquake.

2. Seek the safest place available, such as an open space away from buildings.

3. If indoors, take cover under a desk, table, or bed, and avoid glass windows and panes.

4. Avoid rushing out of the building, as it could lead to a stampede; stay calm.

5. If outdoors, move away from buildings, utility wires, and halt moving vehicles immediately.

6. Make sure to release all pets and domestic animals so they can flee, and remain in an open area until the vibrations cease.

7. Avoid using candles, matches, and extinguish any fires.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES