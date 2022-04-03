Tirupati: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati city on early Sunday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 85 km Northeast of Tirupati at around 1:10 AM.”Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh,” National Center for Seismology tweeted.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 168 Trains Today

