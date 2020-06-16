New Delhi: In another development, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Tuesday struck Jammu & Kashmir’s Katra at 2:10 PM, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. Also Read - #2020WorstYear Trends on Twitter As Netizens Ask 'What the Hell is Going On in This Year'?

As per updates, the epicentre of the quake was 85 km east of Katra. However, no immediate damage to property and casualty was reported. Notably, this is the fourth such quake happening in the area in less than 3 days. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Jammu & Kashmir's Tajikistan, Third in Three Days

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 had hit Jammu and Kashmir. It was the third quake to hit the union territory in three days. However, there were no reports of any damage. The earthquake occurred at 7 AM and its epicenter was is Tajikistan. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During an Encounter in Shopian

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu.

Prior to this, another quake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, but there were no reports of any damage.

The quake occurred at 4.36 AM at a depth of five km. There were no reports of any damage due to the tremors.