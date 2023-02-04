Top Recommended Stories
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Manipur’s Ukhrul District
The earthquake occurred at 6.14am with a depth of 10 km. No casualties were reported.
Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Saturday morning, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 6.14am with a depth of 10 km. No casualties were reported.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Latitude: 25.13 & Longitude: 94.67, Depth: 10 km, location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India,” NCS said in a tweet.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Lat: 25.13 & Long: 94.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/8Bffu7vXce@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS pic.twitter.com/uyggPoBL3q
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 4, 2023
Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 struck parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday night. With its epicenter in Shamli, the quake hit the region at 9.31pm, the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity in the country said.
