Shillong: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Meghalaya on Monday morning at around 6:32 am. As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on occurred at 06:32:02 IST, L located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya.Also Read - Ready To Make Tryst With Nature? 7 Destinations In North East To Visit This Summer

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Lat: 25.68 & Long: 90.60, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 43km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NexRxq6xrz@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/yIecYvLJSo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2022

Also Read - North East India Travel: 9 Places With Scenic Beauties That You Can’t Miss

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Lat: 25.68 & Long: 90.60, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 43km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya,” NCS tweeted. Also Read - Earthquake of 4.6 Magnitude Jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh