New Delhi: Another earthquake on Monday has hit Gujarat’s Kutch region at 3:56PM. The latest one has occurred near Bachau in Gujarat’s Kutch region. Notably, this is the third quake that was felt across the region in less than 24 hours. Also Read - Another Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Gujarat's Kutch

As per updates from Bhuj seismology department, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.1 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was 6 kmilometres north-northwest of Bachau. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes Gujarat’s Rajkot, no Immediate Damage, Casualty Reported

Prior to this, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale had struck Gujarat in less than 24 hours. The earthquake had hit the Kutch district at around 12:57 PM. Also Read - No Need to Panic, Just be Prepared,' Says Seismology Dept on Earthquake Warning in Delhi-NCR

On Sunday evening, another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 shook parts of Gujarat with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district. The tremor was recorded at 8:13 PM. The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses. However, no report to damage to property or life was reported.

As many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat’s Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area

Earthquakes of various magnitudes of 3.1, 2.9, 2.5, 2.4, 1.7, 1.6 and 1.4 have been recorded till Monday afternoon, the official said.