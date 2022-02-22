Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh on Monday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.”Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India,” the NSC said in a tweet.Also Read - Aryan Khan Dons The Writer's Hat, To Debut As A Screenwriter For Web Series And Bollywood Film

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xEvcbapmkC@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/neZ6U4sk1U — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 22, 2022

