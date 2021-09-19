Arunachal Pradesh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh at 15:06 IST on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. Tremors were first reported at 15:06 IST. The epicentre is said to be near Tezu, Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh at a shallow depth of 48 km.Also Read - Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes China's Sichuan, 2 Dead

This is breaking news, more details are to be added… Also Read - 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamoli