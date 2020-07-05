New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Mizoram at 5:26 PM on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Also Read - Netizens After Another Earthquake Jolts Delhi-Gurugram: 'Apun Toh Aadha Kabar Mein Hai'

As per updates, the epicentre of the earthquake was 25km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai in Mizoram. However, no report of damage or casualty reported in the incident so far.

Notably, this is the 7th such earthquake happening in the state in the last 15 days. Just two days before, another quake 4.6 magnitude had jolted Mizoram's Champhai district, the sixth quake to rock the state in the last 15 days.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at around 2.35 PM and the epicentre was 52 km south-southeast of Champhai. The depth of the earthquake was 25 km, it said.

The after-effects were felt in Farkawn, Khuangthing, Khawbung, Thekpui, Zawlsei and other nearby villages of the district on the India-Myanmar border.

Prior to this, a series of earthquakes have hit at least three districts — Champhai, Saitual and Serchhip — between June 18 and June 24.

In the worst-hit Champhai district, a total of 138 buildings, including those of churches and the government, were affected.

Of these, 118 houses were in Khawbung rural development block and 20 others in Champhai rural development block.

Before this, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai on June 22. On June 23, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the Serchhip district. Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Champhai district again on June 24.