Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred at around 5.56 am, in the Andaman Sea, on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology. This comes after a day after the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were hit by a series of earthquakes.Also Read - Series of Earthquakes Rattle Andaman and Nicobar Island's Port Blair

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 06-07-2022, 05:56:18 IST, Lat: 10.67 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/0ymmFAOG8K@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/K3YO7FGRQe — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 6, 2022

Also Read - BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands

From Monday to Tuesday night, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rattled by as many as 10 earthquakes throughout the day. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a high-seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes. The entire island chain is also susceptible to tsunamis both from large local quakes and also from massive distant shocks. No warning system is presently in place for any of the islands in this chain. Also Read - Earthquake Of 5.0-Magnitude Jolts Myanmar's Ywangan

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

More details awaited