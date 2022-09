Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richter scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Island today around 12:43 pm, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The quake occurred 108km north-northeast of Diglipur, and was 10 km below the ground. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Wearing Ghagra And Sneakers Dances on New York Streets to Dholi Taro. Watch

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 & Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/DSEJET379k @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/tyyhLbmy7p — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 2, 2022

