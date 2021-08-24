Amaravati: Tremors were reported from Chennai and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh following an earthquake in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Ritcher scale struck the Bay of Bengal along the east coast of India, according to the National Centre for Seismology.Also Read - Earthquake Of Magnitude 4 Hits Assam's Kokrajhar; Tremors Felt In North Bengal

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 & Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 296km SSE of kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/6qwi4D40KO @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/dLB55CDm36 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2021

Also Read - Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,941; Injured Now At 9,900

The National Centre for Seismology has reported that the earthquake was recorded after 12.35 pm at a depth of 10 km within a distance of 296 km from the coastal city of Kakinada in the southern state. Also Read - Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude Hits Vanuatu in South Pacific Ocean, Tsunami Alert Issued

The quake was also recorded with a distance of 320 km east northeast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Slight tremors were felt in Kakinada, Razole, Palakollu, and Narsapuram towns in Andhra Pradesh following the 5.1 intensity earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. In Kakinada, residents suddenly felt their ceiling fans shaking and things falling off their shelves. The tremors were felt for a few seconds by the people.

Some of them said it lasted just a couple of seconds and no damage happened. In Chennai, the tremors were felt in some parts. People living in areas like Adyar and neighbouring Thiruvanmiyur, besides Nanganallur, said they felt mild tremors, with some Twitter users saying they could even see the furniture ‘shaking.’

(With inputs from agencies)