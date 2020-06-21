New Delhi: In another development, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale has struck Mizoram, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported on Sunday. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: MNF Bags Lone Mizoram Seat Against Main Opposition ZPM

With the epicentre at 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, the earthquake occurred at 4:16 PM, the NCS said. Notably, this is the second quake striking the state in less than a week time.

Another medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale had rocked Mizoram on June 18.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 16:16:24 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ocu12hssbd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

As per updates, the tremor took place at 7.30 PM and was tracked at a depth of 80 km from the earth’s surface at a place in Champai district of Mizoram.

The NCS said the tremor was felt in Shillong and all major cities in the north east. However, there was no immediate report of any damages in the state.